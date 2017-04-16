Japan has approved usage of Hitler’s controversial autobiography ‘Mein Kampf’ as teaching material in schools.

The govt has however clarified that using the book for promoting racial discrimination will lead to a strict response from regulators.

A few weeks earlier, another controversial book Imperial Rescript on Education got the nod of the govt for similar purposes.

“Use of the Imperial Rescript on Education as teaching material cannot be denied,” Japan’s cabinet had said in March.

Imperial Rescript on Education is a 19th century edict on patriotism which played an instrumental role in Japan’s entry into World War II as per the claims made by critics.