Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte won the 2017 TIME 100 poll after consistently leading the survey, the magazine said.

The poll had asked readers who should be included on this year’s TIME 100 – an annual list of the world’s most influential people, a report published in the magazine said.

Duterte received five per cent of the total “yes” votes in the poll, which closed Sunday night.

Since taking office in June, Duterte has waged an aggressive war on drugs that has killed more than 8,000 people in the Phillippines, according to media reports.

The controversial anti-drug campaign has faced growing opposition from human rights groups and some political leaders, including Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo.

Closely following Duterte in the TIME 100 poll were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg – all of whom received three per cent of the total “yes” votes.

US’ Bernie Sanders won the reader poll in 2016 while Russian President Vladimir Putin took the lead in 2015.

The official TIME 100 list, which is selected by TIME’s editors, will be announced on April 20.