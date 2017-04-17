In a bizarre turn of events, a 3-month-old baby was stopped from boarding onto his first ever flight with his family. Three-month-old Harvey was apparently questioned by the officials at the American Embassy in London after his grandfather described him as a ‘terrorist’ in a visa form.

As per media reports, the baby’s grandfather who was later identified as Paul Kenyon, while filling out the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) immigration form accidentally marked ‘YES’ in the question which read:

“Do you seek to engage in or have you ever engaged in terrorist activities, espionage, sabotage, or genocide?”

While speaking to a leading daily, Paul said, “I couldn’t believe that they couldn’t see it was a genuine mistake and that a three-month-old baby would be no harm to anyone.”

“I went down with him and his mum and took him in for the interview, but he can’t even speak as he’s so young”, he added.

Commenting about Harvey’s interrogation, Kenyon said that the baby didn’t even cry for once.

Regarding the incident as non-important and funny, Paul said that officials didn’t appear to have a sense of humour over it at all and couldn’t see the funny side. He’s obviously never engaged in genocide or espionage, but he has sabotaged quite a few nappies in his time, Paul added.

However, the US embassy in London is yet to comment on the incident that has been making headlines.

PS: Control your laughter — because of this ‘little’ incident the family had to make a 10-hour round-trip journey from their home in Poynton, Cheshire to the US embassy in London for the interview of the baby.

Maybe the forced 10-hour trip could have been avoided had a little sense of humour been read into the entire episode.