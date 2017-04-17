US National Security Advisor Herbert McMaster on Monday assured Pakistan that the Trump administration is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with the country.

McMaster, who arrived here early on Monday, made the remarks during his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was McMaster’s first visit to Pakistan as the US National Security Advisor and the first formal high-level exchange between the US and Pakistan under the administration of President Donald Trump, the PM’s office said.

“General McMaster conveyed the greetings of President Trump and assured the Prime Minister that the new administration was committed to strengthening bilateral relations and working with Pakistan to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the wider South Asian region,” said a statement of the office.

Sharing his concerns over the deteriorating security in Afghanistan and the continuing impasse, Sharif conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to work with the international community to explore ways to solve the Afghan crisis, it said.

On relations with India, the Prime Minister reiterated his firm conviction on sustained dialogue and meaningful engagement as the only way forward to resolve all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, including the Kashmir dispute.

The US advisor started the Pakistan visit after his first trip to Afghanistan where he met top Afghan leaders and assured them support of the Trump administration.

Earlier, he met and held talks with Pakistani Foreign Affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz on combating extremism and terrorism.