A leading business organisation in Australia warned on Tuesday that the iconic tourism and entertainment precinct, the Sydney Opera House, is at threat of terrorist attack, a media report said.

The warning came after a multitude of vehicles were spotted driving up the pedestrian strip toward the world-famous landmark, Xinhua news agency reported.

Many were concerned about the potential of an attack similar to those seen in London, Nice and elsewhere around the globe if security was not improved.

Speaking to the local media, Patricia Forsythe, executive director at the Sydney Business Chamber said the lack of oversight at the iconic complex was concerning.

She said that a new agency was required to ensure the safety of all those who use the precinct.

“It is timely that these agencies develop a complete approach to the future development of Circular Quay, which would include security,” Forsythe said.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, spoke of an incident that occurred earlier in the year that saw a work van appear out of nowhere and drive down the pedestrian promenade.

“All of a sudden there’s a van coming behind us and there were people everywhere,” the resident said.

“They drove the entire length of the promenade … it was scary.”