Eric Trump defended his father Donald Trumps frequent rounds of golf, saying the sport is a tool for the US President to conduct diplomacy, the media reported.

“You can sit with somebody in a golf cart where there might be cultural differences and language barriers and have a good time and build a friendship in a way that you could never do sitting across an office table from someone,” President Donald Trump’s second son told the Irish Independent daily on Monday when asked about the estimated 16 rounds his father has played since his January 20 inauguration.

Eric Trump dubbed the Presidnet’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida “my father’s Crawford, Texas”, in reference to former President George W. Bush’s ranch, Politico news reported.

“Mar-a-Lago is an amazing estate that has been a very effective tool for (my father) to go down and get to know somebody while not sitting … across a wooden partition, which instantly makes a relationship more strenuous,” Eric Trump said.

Since assuming the presidency, Donald Trump has hosted world leaders, including Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and China’s President Xi Jinping, at Mar-a-Lago.

The weekends in Florida have attracted criticism from opponents who say he is spending too much time on the golf course and spending too much taxpayers money to do it.