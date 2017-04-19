US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a “Buy American, Hire American” executive order in Kenosha, Wisconsin, initiating visa and government purchase reforms.

“With this action, we are sending a powerful signal to the world: We’re going to defend our workers, protect our jobs, and finally put America first,” Xinhua news agency quoted Trump as saying.

The document will bring in major changes regarding the H1B visa program, including closing loopholes for immigration fraud and a shift from the current lottery system to a mechanism that favours higher paid and higher skilled workers.

The document also directed government institutions to review current procurement requirements and step up the effort to limit government purchase to US made goods.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the executive order “will make significant progress towards Buy American and Hire American, the cornerstone of Trump’s vision for a government that answers to the American workers who built this country.”

The new directive also attracted scepticism from Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, who said Trump’s policies put profits over people. He seems to do what the CEOs want, not what the workers want.