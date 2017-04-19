In another case of hate crime reported from United States, a 25-year-old Sikh cabbie was allegedly assaulted and his turban was ripped from his head by the passengers who attacked him. The incident happened in Manhattan on Sunday. Harkirat Singh, 25, said he picked the passengers up from two locations (Eighth Avenue and 30th Street) in Manhattan.

He said the passengers were drunk and were not able to give the right direction and this is when the trio got angry and started abusing the Harkirat Singh.

“They were using bad words. They said, ‘Ali baba, f**k you,” Singh told the New York Daily News.

Singh said they broke his window, punched him and later pulled his turban off his head.

“I was scared. They were, you know, hitting the partition, like this. They were shouting in my cab,” Singh said. “I say, ‘Stop this. Why are you doing this?’”

Later Singh called the police and narrated his ordeal to them.

New York Police Department (NYPD) are trying to nab the accused.

The Sikh Cultural Society has condemned the attack, saying that taking a turban is far worse than death.