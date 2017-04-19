Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday signed execution orders of 30 hardcore terrorists who were awarded death sentence by military courts of the country, the military said.

“These terrorists were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism,” an army statement said.

They were behind the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, kidnapping and slaughtering soldiers of security officials, attack on an airport in Swat Valley, killing innocent civilians, attacking armed forces’ law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

It is the first time the army chief has approved death penalty of 30 convicts on a single day.

The army said the process of execution has been expedited during the ongoing anti-terror major operation codenamed ‘Radd-ul-Fasaa’ or ‘reject discord’ in English.

Pakistan’s Parliament recently extended the period of military courts for two more years after their two-year term expired earlier this year.