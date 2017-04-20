Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet his US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on May 3, a senior Palestinian official announced on Wednesday.

“During the upcoming meeting with Trump, President Abbas will express his commitment to a just and comprehensive peace,” Xinhua news agency quoted Abbas’ aide, Nabil Abu Rdineh, as saying.

“President Abbas is to tell President Trump that a just and comprehensive peace would contribute to achieving peace and security in the region and the entire world,” according to Abu Rdineh.

Ahead of Abbas’s visit to Washington, a high-ranking Palestinian delegation is scheduled to arrive in US to prepare for the visit.

On March 10, Abbas received a first ever phone call from Trump since the latter took office as US President.