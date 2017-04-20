An Irish woman was caught on camera hurling abuses at a train passenger and telling her to “go back to India” for placing her bag on an empty seat on Sunday. The incident happened when an Asian passenger kept her bag on an empty seat and the Irish woman objected to it, saying that she had paid for the seat.

The train was going from Limerick Colbert station to Limerick Junction.

The woman then yelled: “Respect my f***ing country and get off the seats.”

Another passenger who had warned the woman that he would shame her online filmed the whole incident on his phone and posted it on Twitter.

The woman then targeted him and called him ugly.

“Look at the ugly head of that fella. That’s the only reason he’s backing you up is because he’s ugly,” the woman said. After sixteen minutes of torture and verbal abuse, she moved to another carriage.