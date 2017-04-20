Pakistan’s top court is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which has petitioned against the Sharifs in the case of alleged illegal money laundering, has sought disqualification of the 67-year-old Prime Minister.

Khan has alleged the Sharif misled the nation in his address on April 5 and the National Assembly where he spoke on May 16 last year, denying the allegations that he and his family had laundered money to purchase assets in London in the 1990s when he twice served as Prime Minister.

The Dawn News said elections in Pakistan next year have increased the significance of the verdict for Sharif and his PML-N party.

Maryam Nawaz, the Prime Minister’s daughter, has said he father was “not anxious”, even as the Dawn reported that the ruling PML-N camp was “tense and spent Wednesday by checking with the party stalwarts about the possible verdict of the Supreme Court”.