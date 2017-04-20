North Korea on Thursday accused the US of escalating tension in the Korean peninsula by sending Vice President Mike Pence to Seoul, where he warned Pyongyang not to test the resolve of President Donald Trump’s government.

North Korea’s comments on Pence’s visit and his meeting with South Korea’s acting President Hwang Kyo-ah was published by the state-run Uriminzokkiri website in an article that accuses the US of trying to whip up anti-North Korean sentiment, Efe news reported.

It adds that the new US government is recklessly attempting to aggravate military tensions in the region through hostile policies and by launching a provocative and aggressive campaign against the country, including its decision to deploy a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and a strike group near the Korean peninsula, and efforts to step up international pressure and toughen sanctions against North Korea.

In a press conference after his meeting with Hwang on Monday, Pence warned Pyongyang not to test the resolve, exhibited by the Trump administration in recent attacks in Syria and Afghanistan, through its continued weapons tests.

The article also accused Seoul of going along with Washington’s demands and playing a confrontational role, and added that Pyongyang will continue to adopt increasingly stronger measures against growing military pressure, threats and irrational sanctions from the US.