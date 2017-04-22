US President Donald Trump’s daughter and special counsellor Ivanka Trump has added a chief of staff to her team in the West Wing from former President George W. Bush administration.

The first daughter has hired Julie Radford as chief of staff who worked in Bush administration, Politico reported on Friday.

Ivanka, who serves as a special assistant to Trump, has also Dina Powell in her team who served as chief of the personnel office in the Bush White House.

Radford was chosen to work for the Ivanka after being recruited in February by Powell.

Previously Radford — based in New Orleans — oversaw Goldman Sachs’ entrepreneur-boosting programmes in Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

“She’s one of the most talented women I have ever worked with. I saw firsthand her ability to both creatively develop new and innovate programs and execute them based on measurable results,” the report quoted Powell as saying.

Radford had expressed her support for Ivanka for her message about her idea of women’s empowerment during the campaign trail to help her father win.