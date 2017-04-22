World’s largest search engine Google always comes up with innovative doodles but today’s Doodle has a strong message about the climate change. The Earth Day doodle gives you an idea about the deteriorating condition of the natural resources and at the same time, it also presents a series of quick steps that we can take in order to reduce the environmental impact.

In the first illustration, the Google Doodle shows a fox sleeping in his bed that suddenly is awakened due to a nightmare about the consequences of the climate change, featuring melting icebergs and dead plants.

Disturbed by this, the fox engages two others friends to be more considerate and sympathetic about the environmental preservation and help save the earth.

The next illustrations show the trio growing vegetables and plants, riding bikes instead of cars and buses and using solar energy.

The gripping story by Google doesn’t fail to sensitise the people about the grim situation that earth is on a downward spiral.

Google has already given its inputs about controlling environmental contamination. What are you doing to celebrate Earth Day this year?