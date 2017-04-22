At least 80 people were killed and dozens injured after Taliban gunmen launched an attack on an army base in Afghanistan’s Balkh province on Friday. The incident happened in the northern Afghanistan near Mazar-i-Sharif when the soldiers were leaving the base’s mosque after Friday prayers.

The Taliban gunmen dressed in military uniforms entered the army base and targeted soldiers.

Two of the ten attackers blew themselves up while seven were killed and one was detained.

“More than 50 Afghan soldiers have been killed” in a Taliban attack on their base near the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a US military spokesman told AFP.

The attack happened at around 2 pm and lasted for several hours, officials said.

Later, Taliban claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack and said that they used suicide bombers to carry out the attack.

Last month, 50 people were killed when militants attacked a hospital in Kabul.

“I strongly condemn today’s (Friday) barbaric attack in Balkh Province,” NATO Senior Civilian Representative Ambassador Zimmermann said.

“NATO stands with our Afghan friends and partners as they continue their fight against terrorism,” he said.

It is the second major attack on an Afghan military installation in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack on army base and prayed for the families of victims.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Mazar-i-Sharif. Our prayers and condolences to the families who lost loved ones,” PM Modi said.

(With IANS inputs)