A man was arrested at the North Railway Station here after waving a knife to a gendarmerie patrol, local media

On Saturday afternoon, The man approached a gendarmerie patrol with a knife in his hand. The officers then kept the man at a distance with their weapons before making the arrest, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police were dispatched to search for other suspicious signs around the station.

Numerous passengers who witnessed the scene were panic-stricken and began to run, leaving their luggage on the ground, local broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Security concerns are running high in Paris after Thursday evening’s shooting in the Champs-Elysees avenue, which killed one police officer and injured two others.

French authorities have vowed to safeguard the presidential election, which starts on Sunday, with “all right means”.

First Published | 23 April 2017 6:57 AM
