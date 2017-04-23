India is looking at all the options on how to move forward on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The next step of action would be through the legal recourse. According to Pakistan Army Act, 1952, Jadhav has a forty day window to appeal.

Sources have told NewsX that India will employ a two-pronged and file appeals to the Chief of Army Staff and to the Pakistani Ministry of Defence under The Pakistan Code.

A source said that ‘the pleas would be filed under Section 128, 131 (2) and 133 (B) of the Pakistan Army Act of 1952’. These clauses are relevant to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case.

Section 128 deals with transmission of proceedings of a summary Court Martial. Section 131 deals with remedy against finding and sentence of Court Martial and Clause (2) of Section 131 applies specifically for submitting ‘petition to the [Federal Government], or the [Chief of the Army Staff], or any other officer empowered to act under section 128’.

Finally, the appeal under section 133 (B) would be submitted to the Pakistan Ministry of Defence. This section deals with ‘Court of Appeals for other cases’. Clause (1) reads: ‘Any person to whom a court-martial has awarded a sentence of death, imprisonment for life, imprisonment exceeding three months, or dismissal from the service after the commencement of the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 1992 , may, within forty days from the date of announcement of finding or sentence or promulgation thereof, whichever is earlier, prefer an appeal against the finding or sentence to a Court of Appeals consisting of the Chief of the Army Staff or one or more officers designated by him in this behalf, presided by an officer not below the rank of Brigadier in the case of General Court-Martial or Field General Court-Martial or District Court-Martial or Summary Court-Martial convened or confirmed or counter-signed by an officer of the rank of Brigadier or below as the case may be, and one or more officer, presided by an officer not below the rank of Major General in other cases, hereinafter referred to as the Court of Appeals’.

Clause (2) of this section says, ‘A Court of Appeals shall have power to

(a) accept or reject the appeal in whole or in part; or

(b) substitute a valid finding or sentence for an invalid finding or sentence ; or

(c) call any witness, in its discretion for the purpose of recording additional evidence in the presence of the parties, who shall be afforded an opportunity to put any question to the witness ; or

(d) annual the proceedings of the Court-martial on the ground that they are illegal or unjust; or

(e) order retrial of the accused by a fresh Court; or

(f) remit the whole or any part of the punishment or reduce or enhance the punishment or commute the punishment for any less punishment or punishments mentioned in this Act.

Also, according to Clause (3): The decision of a Court of Appeals shall be final and shall not be called in question before any Court or other authority whatsoever.

Indian establishment is viewing these steps as the next course of action for Kulbhushan Jadhav even as the India High Commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale awaits a meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to put in the fifteenth request for consular access among other demands that India has. Source have told NewsX that ‘India will ask for: (a) certified copies of proceedings of Court of Inquiry, Summary of Evidence and medical report on Jadhavn, (b) assistance with a lawyer to defend Jadhav in appeal, (c) visas for family members to visit Pak for legal process, (d) consular access as provided in Vienna Convention on Consular Matters’.