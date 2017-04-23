A funeral was held for the man who was shot and killed on Facebook Live on Easter while he was walking on a street in Cleveland city of the US, a media reported on Sunday.

The family of the 74-year-old victim Robert Godwin Sr gathered to in honour the man on Saturday, Fox News reported.

Last week, 37-year-old gunman Steve Stephens used Facebook Live to broadcast shooting Godwin. The shooter, who appeared to choose his victim at random, also posted that he had killed 12 persons in all and vowed to continue killing.

Stephens was found dead after a brief police pursuit in the US state of Pennsylvania. The news of his death broke just an hour before Facebook’s annual F8 conference kicked off.

Facebook came under severe criticism for not removing the murder video for more than two hours.

The social media giant is said to have thousands of people reviewing content around the world.