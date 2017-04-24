A suicide car bombing near an airport rocked eastern city of Khost in Afghanistan on Monday, a source said.

“A suicide car bombing struck near the old airport in Khost. We cannot provide details of casualties but fear that there are possible deaths,” Xinhua news agency quoted the source as saying.

Khost province public health officials said a minor child who sustained injuries in the attack was shifted to the city hospital.

The attack occurred hours after US Defence Secretary James Mattis arrived in Afghanistan on an unannounced visit.

Government troops cordoned off the area shortly after the blast in an area where a base of NATO and US forces is also located.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.