At least one student was killed and 11 others were injured when a grenade went off in a school in south Russia’s Dagestan, officials said.

According to the regional Interior Ministry on Monday, the casualties were caused by the reckless handling of the grenade, which was brought to a computer class by a student, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ten of the injured have been hospitalized, with three of them in critical condition.

The student who took the grenade to the school has been detained and is being interrogated.

Dagestan is a hotbed of insurgency in the North Caucasus close to the conflict-ridden Middle East. Repeated violent attacks have plagued the region for years.

But it is still unclear whether Monday’s blast was just an accident or linked to terrorism.

First Published | 25 April 2017 8:14 AM
