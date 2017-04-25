The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is just around the corner to complete his 100 days in power which is approaching quickly. However, as per ratings, Americans don’t seem to be happy of his first days in the office.

As per the recent poll conducted, more than half of Americans disapproved of Donald Trumps’ administration.

In the poll, Trump received only 42% approval from the Americans, hence, making him the only President with the lowest approval ratings of 53% since 1945. The reports suggested that the President’s appraisal is usually low. Generally, the heads of the state start the presidency with top ratings which tend to lower with the time passing by.

Previously, the former US President, Barack Obama was polled at 69% of approval of Americans and with 26% disapproval in his initial 100 days of power.

Obviously, the US President reacted in a way which almost everyone was expecting. Trump on Sunday took to his twitter handle and termed the polls as ‘Fake’.

Trump said:

New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

However, it didn’t stop there as users went on and said something like this on his tweet: