At least five people were killed and 11 others injured when a passenger van hit a landmine in Pakistan’s Kurram Agency on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, the van was en route to Soda from Godar village when it ran hit the landmine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims included a woman while three injured were said to be in critical condition, health officials said.

Kurram Agency is one of the country’s seven semi-autonomous tribal areas located along the Afghanistan border.