US-led air strikes have been taking on the war against Islamic State (IS) terrorists, but this time for a change its the wild boars. At least 3 IS terrorists were killed after they were attacked by a stampeding herd of wild boars in Iraq.

The incident took place on Sunday where 3 IS terrorists were killed following an altercation with the wild boars in southern Kirkuk. The terrorists had failed to set an ambush in northern Iraq.

According to local media reports, the terrorists were planning to attack the local tribesmen in the area who had also formed anti-terrorist groups in Hawija district.

Moreover, around 6-8 IS terrorists are supposed to hiding in the area near the river Zaghitoun.

Whats could possibly have been the reason for the wild boars to attack the IS terrorists is the movement of militants that would have disturbed the wild boars.