Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday once again denied consular access to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a military court on charges of espionage.

During a meeting with Janjua in Islamabad, Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale requested that consular accessto Jadhav be granted, Radio Pakistan reported.

However, pointing out the legal aspects of the case, Janjua told Bambawale that Pakistan maintained its decision to deny consular access to Jadhav.

Janjua told Bambawale that “Jadhav was a serving Indian naval officer who was involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan and thus would not be given access”.

This is the second time the Indian High Commissioner has called on Janjua since the death sentence was handed to Jadhav on April 10.

Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was arrested in Balochistan in March 2016. Pakistan has accused him of being a spy.

India has sought consular access 15 times but Pakistan has denied this every time.

Indian authorities say they have not been informed about the whereabouts of Jadhav and the condition he is in.