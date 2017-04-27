On Thursday morning, a large explosion was heard near the Damascus International Airport. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the place was engulfed in flames after the blast.

However, the cause of the blast is still unknown. Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the observatory, said that residents in the city were all awakened by the noise of the blast.

“The blast was huge and could be heard in Damascus,” he was quoted as saying.

The government site Damascus Now reported that the blast occurred at the Seventh Bridge which leads to the Damascus International Airport. Authorities are trying to ascertain the cause behind the blast at the airport.

A chemical gas attack took place in Syria earlier this month which drew fierce international condemnation. The blame for the attack has been put on Syrian Presdient Bashar al-Assad’s regime.