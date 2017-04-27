Pakistani authorities on Thursday detained 29 Indian fishermen on charges of violating the country’s maritime boundary, officials said.

The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) said five boats of the fishermen were also seized, Geo TV reported.

The detained fishermen were handed over to police. They will be produced in a court.

Last month, nearly 100 Indian fishermen were taken into custody and 19 boats were seized.

India and Pakistan routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other’s waters.