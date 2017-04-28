The United States foreign relations committee on Friday blamed Pakistan for the resurgence of notorious terror group Taliban in Afghanistan. Its new admission pertaining to Pakistan’s hand in perpetrating terrorism throws fresh light on recent military conflicts.

Accusing Pakistan of sheltering more than 20 terror organisations, the committee led by US Congressman Ted Poe said that they had inside information about how the Taliban was still based in Pakistan.

“We know that Taliban is still based in Pakistan,” he said while recalling the US bombing in Afghanistan where a Taliban leader had been killed as alleged by the US.

NewsX’s Geeta Mohan reported on the development and said that it was a huge admission from US. “Pakistan’s ISI continues to support terror organisation,” she said.

Earlier this month, the United States military dropped MOAB missile in a remote area in Afghanistan and later said that it had destroyed a terrorist stronghold in the area.