US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has showed no signs of improvement amid sharp partisan divides and a failure to capitalise on post-election strengths, a new poll has revealed.

The CNN/ORC poll on Thursday said 44 per cent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency will 54 per cent disapprove which is about the same as in each of the two previous CNN/ORC polls taken after his inauguration on January 20.

The 44 per cent marker puts Trump last among approval ratings for newly-elected presidents at the 100-day point since modern polling began, a trendline that runs back to Dwight Eisenhower.

Trump is last by a significant margin, trailing former President Bill Clinton’s previous low by 11 points.

The poll found declining ratings for Trump’s handling of two issues that have been top priorities since he took office — health care and immigration.

About six in 10 Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of each of those issues, and both have tilted more negative since early March.

His numbers have held steady, however, on his handling of foreign affairs, national security and the role of commander-in-chief, after taking several high-profile actions on those fronts during the last month.

Assessing his overall use of the military, most (52 per cent) sid he has used it responsibly since taking office.

However, majorities have still offered negative impressions of Trump’s presidency so far across a range of questions about his handling of the job, the poll showed.

Most said he has not paid enough attention to the nation’s most important problems (55 per cent) and that he was not working hard enough to be effective (51 per cent).

The voters said he has done a poor job of assembling a team of top advisers in the White House (56 per cent) and keeping his campaign promises (52 per cent).

The CNN/ORC poll was conducted by telephone April 22-25 among a random national sample of 1,009 adults.