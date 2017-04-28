Fifty-three per cent Americans favour US military action to keep North Korea from continuing its nuclear weapons programme, a new poll has found.

According to the latest Fox News poll released on Thursday, 36 per cent said diplomacy alone can stop it.

North Korea is seen as the greatest immediate threat to the US, reports Fox News.

Some 38 per cent feel that way, while 25 per cent think the Islamic State is the biggest threat and 18 per cent said Russia.

Five per cent thought China poses the biggest risk and just 4 per cent said Iran.

Meanwhile, voters gave President Donald Trump mixed marks for his handling of North Korea: 45 per cent approved while 47 per cent disapproved, the poll showed.

His ratings were a bit better on handling China (49-40 per cent) and Syria (48-45 per cent), and a bit worse on Iran (43-44 per cent). Trump’s worst marks are on Russia (40-52 per cent).

Forty-three per cent of voters approved of the President’s handling of foreign policy in general (49 per cent disapprove).

Overall, 45 per cent approved of the job Trump’s doing as president, while 48 per cent disapproved, according to the poll.

The Fox News poll was based on landline and cellphone interviews with 1,009 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide.

It was conducted from April 23 to 25.