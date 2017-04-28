The United States President Donald Trump said that escalating tension between North Korea and the United States might soon turn into a “major, major conflict.”

Ahead of his 100th day in the Oval Office, the Republican president said that he was committed to resolving tension with North Korea peacefully. Trump, who recently ordered the missile attack on Afghanistan, said that there was a chance of full-fledged war with North Korea.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” he told reporters.

Trump said that China was trying to assist US in de-escalating the diplomatic tussle in Pyongyang. “I believe he is trying very hard. He certainly doesn’t want to see turmoil and death. He doesn’t want to see it,” Trump said about Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump hasn’t ruled out military option against North Korea. China has warned Pyongyang that it will slap sanctions if North Korea continues to conduct nuclear tests.