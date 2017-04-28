A man was removed from a Delta Airlines flight after he used the bathroom against crew instructions while the plane was preparing for takeoff.

Kima Hamilton told CNN affiliate WISN he simply could not wait to use the restroom while the plane was waiting to take off from Atlanta for Milwaukee on April 18.

He said takeoff was delayed and the flight wasn’t moving, so he decided to go, according to the report on Thursday.

After Hamilton had used the bathroom and returned to his seat, an unidentified Delta employee approached Hamilton and had a conversation that was recorded by a fellow passenger.

The video shows Delta agents asking Hamilton to de-board after he got back to his seat, but he refused.

“I’m not really clear on why I’m being asked to leave this plane. I purchased this ticket,” Hamilton responded. “I had an emergency. I had to pee. … And now I’m being kicked off the plane.”

After a second unidentified Delta employee talked to Hamilton, he voluntarily left his seat, according to the report.

Later, the crew emptied the aircraft and allowed everyone but Hamilton back on.

Hamilton said he bought a ticket with another airline to get home to Milwaukee later that evening. He was already refunded the cost of his ticket.

Delta released this statement about the incident: “Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing.”