Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in critical condition and on ventilator support, as per unverified reports.

The reports claim that Dawood’s health condition worsened after a brain surgery and he is on life support in a Karachi hospital.

In the past one year, many reports have emerged on Dawood’s falling health, with one report claiming that he has been diagnosed with gangrene in his legs which is not likely to be cured. However, the report was rubbished by his aide Chhota Shakeel who said Dawood is ‘perfectly fit’.

India’s most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim is accused of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that left more than 200 people dead. Dawood is believed to be leading a lavish life in Pakistan. India has been trying to apprehend Ibrahim for many years, but is yet to get hold of him.

According to a dossier prepared by India in August 2015, Dawood Ibrahim has nine residences in Pakistan and has three Pakistani passports which he frequently uses to travel.