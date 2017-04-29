The Albanian parliament on Friday, elected Ilir Meta as the country’s new President with 87 votes in favour and two against.

Meta was parliament speaker and head of Socialist Movement for Integration. His term of presidency will last till 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the fourth round of voting for a new President. The first three rounds failed as no candidate was presented by the ruling majority.

The majority representatives said in first three sessions that they were waiting for the opposition to join the process.

Albania’s new President was proposed by the Socialist Movement for Integration and was unanimously supported by ruling Socialist Party.

His candidacy was made public on Thursday evening by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama who described Meta as the ideal President for Albania at this moment.

On the other hand, the opposition continued its boycott, thus refusing to be involved into the President election process.