Former US President George HW Bush was discharged from a local hospital on Friday after being treated for a mild pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, according to a statement released by the President’s family spokesman.

Former President Bush is very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends on Friday and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The 92-year-old Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 due to a persistent cough that had prevented him from getting proper rest, and was subsequently diagnosed as a mild pneumonia.

The former President was later asked by his doctors to remain in the hospital for observation after being diagnosed with a chronic bronchitis.

This is the third hospitalisation for Bush this year.

In January, Bush was sent to this hospital with an acute respiratory problem. In February, he was hospitalised for catching flu.

Bush, who was born in 1924, was the 41st President of the United States from 1989 to 1993.