Taking place in the US state of Tennessee, a 56-year-old Indian man was killed in an alleged crossfire outside a motel in the state. This is the fifth incident since February where an Indian national has been killed.

Khandu Patel used to work at Americas Best Value Inn and Suites in Whitehaven. He was a housekeeper who had been working at the inn for more than eight months. His wife and children lived at the motel with him.

“He finished his days’ work and was out walking around the property. Next thing you know he hears some gunshots flying around and one caught him in the chest,” his nephew said.

Police are conducting investigation in the case to ascertain whether the incident was racial in nature. Flyers have been distributed in the neighbourhood asking people to identify the shooter.

Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed on February 22 by a man who yelled “get out of my country” in US state of Kansas.