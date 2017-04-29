Geeta Mohan, Foreign Affairs Editor of NewsX in conversation with Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview.

NewsX: Many thanks for joining us. The big question over here is that this is the first time that we are hearing United States of America now just talk about terrorism and state terror that emanates from Pakistan and creates problem in Afghanistan, but also this foreign relations committee went ahead and spoke about how it’s creating trouble in Kashmir as well.

Hamid Karzai: Well, I’m glad they have this debate on Afghanistan on terrorism and all of that they have said is true but it is not the first time they have said this. All of us have heard this before repeatedly.

If you remember they went as far as saying that the ‘Akali’ group was the proven arm of the ISI.

This was America’s commander of the forces Admiral Mullen saying a few months before he retired. And subsequent to that we also saw the United States provided money and planes (F16s) to Pakistan. When they say that in the US foreign relations committee, yes, “you’re welcome, say it and we have heard it before.”

But then what? Business as usual or will you change or do something about it?

NewsX: Do you believe Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can make that change?

Hamid Karzai: Absolutely! Both of them are courageous; both of them have desire for the best for this region.

I know PM Nawaz Sharif has this desire; I know many Pakistanis have this desire and millions and millions of Indians have this desire. Both of them are courageous leaders.

They should work this out and they should not be used by powers of this region; you know for their own interest.

NewsX: With our soldiers dying on the border, is there too much pressure on PM Modi to overcome and go ahead and talk to Nawaz Sharif?

Hamid Karzai: We have to talk under any circumstances. At the end of the day you have to talk and find a peaceful way forward. War or talk of war is not the way forward. Peace is the way forward and I would recommend India would take a peaceful approach towards Pakistan.

As I have always been saying that when they got to Taliban, when they got to Pakistan, no matter what they do we have to follow peace that’s good for our people and for Pakistan and for India.

