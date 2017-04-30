The first freight train linking Britain directly to China reached its destination in eastern China’s Yiwu city on Saturday after a 12,000-kilometre trip.

The trans-continental freight train, mainly carrying maternity products and soft drinks, departed from London on April 10, according to the China Railway Corporation (CRC).

In January, the train made the journey from China to Britain, arriving in London at Barking’s Eurohub freight terminal.

During its 19-day journey, the train passed through seven countries — France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan — before reaching the Chinese manufacturing and trade hub where small goods such as homeware, garments and souvenirs are made, Xinhua news agency reported.

London is the 15th city in Europe to be linked to the China-Europe freight train network offered by CRC, which says its services are cheaper than air transport and quicker than shipping.

According to the CRC, the China-Britain freight service provides a safe and efficient trade route by land, strengthening bilateral trade ties and better serving the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

China now has express freight services to 28 European cities.