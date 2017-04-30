Three people were killed and four others injured in a fire caused by a phone charger in the Moroccan city of Azilal, police said.
Preliminary investigations showed that the fire broke out on Saturday in an apartment due to the inappropriately plugged charger, Xinhua news agency reported.
It is very common for phone or the phone chargers to overheat and cause fire if charged for a prolonged period of time.
30 April 2017
