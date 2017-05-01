US space firm SpaceX has pushed back its first launch of a US military satellite after a “sensor issue” with the rocket triggered a 24-hour delay on Sunday.

“Standing down today due to a sensor issue; backup launch opportunity tomorrow (Monday) morning,” Xinhua news agency quoted the California-based company as saying in a tweet.

A Falcon 9 rocket was less than 60 seconds away from liftoff on Sunday when the issue triggered a hold.

Liftoff is now targeted on Monday between 7 and 9 AM EDT (1100 and 1300 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Following stage separation, the first-stage booster will attempt to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

The mission, which is being referred to as NROL-76, will carry a classified payload designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office.