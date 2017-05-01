At least eight persons were wounded when a drunk gunman opened fire at a San Diego apartment pool in the US, police said.

The suspect was killed by the police after he critically injured adults attending a birthday party at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments swimming pool on Sunday night, The Los Angeles Times reported.

According to San Diego police chief Shelley Zimmerman, authorities received several calls about the shooting at the upscale complex.

A police helicopter reached the area first and authorities could see a shooter near the pool who appeared to be reloading his weapon, Zimmerman said.

Three officers opened fire after the gunman pointed his gun at the police when they arrived at the scene.

A resident said he was in his apartment when he heard gunshots followed by yelling and screams. He ran to his building’s clubhouse where he could see the pool.

He said the shooter seemed at ease, while bloodied victims struggled.

“He had his beer in one hand and his gun in the other,” said the witness.

Zimmerman said it was unclear what motivated the shooting.