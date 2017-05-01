Ilinur Çevic Senior Advisor to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke exclusively to Geeta Mohan, Foreign Affairs Editor of NewsX. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in India on Sunday, is

on a 2-day state visit to India.

Çevic spoke on the Defence cooperation agreement and about the framework agreement that is likely to be signed between the two countries.

India and Turkey look forward to cooperation in the trade, defence, business, infrastructure and technology as well as about the innovation sector.

To a question on Kashmir the Advisor emphasised on a bilateral approach and said Pakistan-backed resolutions on Kashmir at the OIC didn’t mean anything.

On the fight against terrorism and terrorism emanating from India’s neighbour Pakistan, Ilinur Çevic emphasised that Turkey is against terrorism of all forms. He stressed that Turkey also supported India’s bid for permanent membership at the UNSC and for membership at the NSG.

Earlier the President of Turkey was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.