At least one person was killed and three others were injured on Monday in a stabbing attack on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin (UT-Austin), which is located at the capital city of the US state of Texas.

The attack occurred outside of the Gregory Gymnasium in East Campus just after 1.30 p.m. local time and the suspect, who is also a student of the university, has been taken into custody and identified as 21-year-old Kendrex J. White, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police so far have no idea about why White, who was armed with a hunting knife, stabbed the victims, three white males and one Asian male between the ages of 20 and 21.

University President Greg Fenves said his university would actively investigate the stabbings and that all classes and events have been cancelled for the rest of the day.