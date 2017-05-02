At least 13 persons were injured when a car crashed into a hospital lobby in Oita prefecture of Japan on Tuesday, police said.
The injured are being treated at the Oita Nakamura Hospital for light wounds, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.
The driver of the mini car was a woman in her 70s, who also suffered injuries.
The police have been investigating the cause of the crash.
First Published | 2 May 2017 12:43 PM
