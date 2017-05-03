Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli met with UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan here, vowing to promote bilateral friendly cooperation under the framework of Belt and Road construction.

China and the United Arab Emirates held the first meeting of the intergovernmental cooperation committee on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zhang said the establishment of the committee is a major step to implementing the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on developing bilateral relations.

He called on the two sides to make full use of the mechanism to promote and carry out overall planning for bilateral cooperation.

China is ready to work with the UAE to forge a future-oriented strategic partnership and boost friendly cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road construction, he said.

He hoped that the two sides could enjoy stronger political mutual trust, more dynamic strategic cooperation, more convenient personnel exchanges and smoother trade flow.

Sheikh Abdullah said bilateral relations have been supported by the leaders and people from the two countries, and have effectively promoted the cooperation between the two sides.

The UAE admires China’s great achievements in development, and is ready to advance the development of bilateral ties.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Sheikh Abdullah. They co-chaired the first meeting of the intergovernmental cooperation committee.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation in the areas of oil and gas development, construction of ports and port-side industrial parks, nuclear energy, aviation and aerospace.