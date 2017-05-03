The city of Kabul witnessed another terror attack on Wednesday involving civilian casualties in yet another suicide bombing near US embassy in Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan media said the attack which occurred early morning took place near US embassy with unknown number of casualties.

Reports also suggest that a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) convoy was targeted by the suicide bomber.

The explosion was reported in PD9 Massoud Square in the city of Kabul.

The Kabul police have launched a probe into the suicide bombing incident.

Earlier, 5 people were killed and three others wounded in a suicide bombing near the government office buildings in Kabul.

The attack took place in front of the presidential palace’s administrative affairs office.

“One suicide bomber detonated his explosive-jacket in a roadside in Pul-e-Yakpaysagi locality in police District Two of Kabul city. As a result five civilians were martyred and three others wounded,” Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said in a statement.