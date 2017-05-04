In one of the biggest revelations that has come to light, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) translator with top-secret security clearance ran off to Syria in 2014 and married an Islamic State (IS) leader who she was ordered to investigate. This fact was revealed when Fox News on Tuesday obtained some documents holding the relevant information.

In 2014 Greene married Denis Cuspert a German national and an IS recruiter but when Greene realised her mistake she turned herself in to the US authorities. Cuspert it was found used to be a famous rapper in his homeland before he changed his name to Abu Talha al-Almani.

Daniela Greene served a 2-year prison term on charges of lying to FBI officials regarding her marriage to the IS recruiter. Investigations revealed she apparently used internet applications such as, Skype to get near the IS recruiter as per the Federal Court documents which were seen by CNN.

Reports also suggested that, Daniela had tipped Denis Cuspert regarding him being under the FBI scanner.

Commenting on the matter after Greene’s return, John Kirby, a former state department official told CNN, “It’s a stunning embarrassment for the FBI, no doubt about it”.

Daniela Greene who holds a Master’s degree in history, had gone under an extensive vetting period for her job.

As per sources, the married Daniela had told her husband that she was going to meet her parents in Munich but instead she headed towards Syria to meet Denis. After Daniela reached Istanbul to meet Cuspert she was taken to Syria where she realised the mistake she had committed.

Earlier, a video of the musician, Denis Cuspert, threatening the former US President, Barack Obama had also made headlines.