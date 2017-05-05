Pope Francis will meet US President Donald Trump on May 24 at the Vatican, the Holy See said on Thursday. A statement said the meeting would take place at 8.30 a.m. (local time) in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace.

Trump will also meet Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with states Paul Gallagher, according to the statement.

Earlier, Pope Francis had called for international mediation to ease escalating tensions over North Korea’s nuclear activity.

Speaking to the media on Saturday aboard his plane after a visit to Egypt, Pope Francis said: “There are so many facilitators in the world, there are mediators who offer themselves, such as Norway for example”.