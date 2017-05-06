A giant yellow banner was unfurled on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as Greenpeace activists protested French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, media reports said.

According to NBC News, a photo posted by the official Greenpeace France Twitter account showed climbers scaling the iron structure along with the message: “Let’s not let the National Front put our values in danger.”

Activists for Greenpeace slipped into the Eiffel Tower around 5 AM and hung a banner with the French national motto: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. Six activists then rappelled down the tower’s archway, USA Today reported.

“Marine Le Pen doesn’t respect liberty, doesn’t push for equality for all and she doesn’t show any fraternity for those who need it. So this is our way of reminding everybody they all need to mobilize against the National Front, to defend these values and to go and vote on Sunday,” head of Greenpeace in France Jean-Francois Julliard told local television.

The sign was removed about 45 minutes after it was unfurled.

The protest against Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate, came just two days before France’s election.

Le Pen will face centrist Emmanuel Macron on Sunday in an unprecedented runoff in which neither of the remaining candidates come from France’s two established parties.