India has not issued visas for two months to Pakistani patients who travel to the country for treatment, a media report said on Saturday.

According to Geo News, the decision has affected thousands of Pakistanis suffering from liver, kidney and heart diseases.

“India has made it impossible for Pakistanis to get medical visas,” an official said.

According to the official, Pakistan has summoned Indian envoy to Islamabad Gautam Bambawale and expressed concern over the latest move.

Tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav, said to be an Indian spy, for sponsoring terrorism and waging war against Islamabad.